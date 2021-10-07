The Jets are signing pass rusher John Franklin-Myers to a contract extension, DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News reports.

No details yet have emerged.

Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his deal, making $920,000.

Franklin-Myers, 25, has 15 tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hits in four games.

He entered the league as a fourth-round choice of the Rams in 2018, and he played his rookie season with them. The Jets claimed Franklin-Myers off waivers from the Rams before the 2019 season.

Franklin-Myers did not play in 2019, spending most of the season on injured reserve, but he had 19 tackles and three sacks in 15 games last season.

Report: Jets agree to terms with John Franklin-Myers on an extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk