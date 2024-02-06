Report: Jerry Rosburg, Ravens fail to reach deal for him to join coaching staff

A report on Monday indicated that the Ravens would add Jerry Rosburg to John Harbaugh's coaching staff in a game management role, but the deal reportedly hit a snag before getting finalized.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the two sides were unable to come to a final agreement on a deal for his return to Baltimore. Rosburg had been the team's special teams coordinator from 2008 until he announced his retirement in March 2019.

Rosburg's retirement ended when he joined the Broncos coaching staff in 2022 after first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett made a number of game management errors. Rosburg assisted on that front and then took over as the interim head coach when Hackett was fired after 15 games.

Rosburg was back out of the league in 2023 and he may be staying out now that the Baltimore return appears to be off the table.