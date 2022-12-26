The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and they’re reportedly named an interim head coach to see out the final two weeks of their season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has installed senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg as the interim boss.

Rosburg was hired a couple of weeks into the season to assist Hackett in game management. The Broncos let the clock run down before trying a 64-yard field goal in a Week One loss to the Seahawks and the home crowd counted out the play clock in Week Two because the team was having trouble avoiding delay of game penalties.

The Broncos avoided making some of those mistakes over the next 13 games, but Hackett’s game management was never a strong suit and likely contributed to Monday’s decision to fire him before his first season in the job came to an end.

Rosburg has never been a head coach. His previous NFL experience came as a special teams coordinator, including a 2008-2018 run with the Ravens.

Report: Jerry Rosburg is Broncos interim head coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk