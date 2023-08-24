Report: Jerry Jeudy to miss several weeks with hamstring injury

It sounds like the Broncos won't have receiver Jerry Jeudy for their season opener.

Jeudy will be out for "several weeks" with the hamstring injury he suffered during Thursday's joint practice with the Rams, according to a report from NFL Media.

Jeudy was carted off the field after he went down during a drill and grabbed his right hamstring. After practice, head coach Sean Payton said he was slated to have an MRI.

While it’s unclear just how long Jeudy will be sidelined, a timeline of several weeks would seem to mean that the receiver won't be available for Denver’s Week One matchup against Las Vegas — and perhaps beyond.

The 15th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Jeudy had his fifth-year option picked up by the Broncos in the spring. Jeudy was Denver’s most productive receiver last year despite missing two games, catching 67 passes for 972 yards with six touchdowns. He also took four carries for 40 yards, giving him just over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.