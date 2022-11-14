Report: Jerry Jeudy believed to have muscle strain

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had to leave Sunday’s loss to the Titans with an ankle injury and head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game that there was hope Jeudy “dodged a bullet” regarding the severity of the injury.

Testing is still going on, but it does sound like Jeudy avoided some of the worst outcomes. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jeudy is believed to have a muscle strain behind the ankle and he is having an MRI on Monday as he tries to find out how much time he’ll miss.

Jeudy was injured on the first offensive snap Sunday, so he didn’t have a chance to make an impact in the passing game.

Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton, Tyrie Cleveland, Jalen Virgil, and Montrell Washington saw time at receiver with Jeudy out of action. They would handle the duties against the Raiders in Week 11 if Jeudy isn’t able to play.

