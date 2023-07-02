Report: Jerome leaving Warriors for Cavs on two-year contract

Ty Jerome won't be returning to the Warriors next season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing an agent, that Jerome has agreed to a two-year deal worth $5 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors extended Jerome a qualifying offer Thursday, which gives them the right to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. However, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported the Cavaliers can structure the deal out of Golden State's match range in terms of cost and years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jerome played a much bigger role in the Warriors' regular season than anyone could have imagined when he signed a two-way contract in October. Jerome was active for 48 games -- just two fewer than the 50 games allowed for two-way players -- and played in 45, averaging 6.9 points per contest on 48.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

Jerome started two games for Golden State during the 2022-23 NBA season, including once against the Cavaliers, his new team. In a season-high 41 minutes on Jan. 20, Jerome poured in 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting in 41 minutes.

With Jerome now heading to Cleveland, the Warriors still could use depth at guard even after their shocking trade for veteran and former rival Chris Paul in June.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast