Report: With Jerome Baker week to week with MCL sprain, Miami will work out Reuben Foster

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker injured his knee during Sunday's win over the Commanders. An MRI on Monday revealed an MCL sprain, according to multiple reports.

Baker is considered week to week.

He could go on injured reserve but should return in time for the postseason.

Baker injured his knee while chasing receiver Curtis Samuel on a 33-yard completion to the goal line in the second quarter. Baker's knee collided with safety Brandon Jones.

“Don’t worry about me. I’ll be back sooner than you think," Baker wrote on social media after the game.

In light of Baker's injury, the Dolphins will work out Reuben Foster on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Foster, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2017, has not played in the NFL since 2018 but has spent time with the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers.

The Seahawks worked him out in July 2022.

Duke Riley replaced Baker on Sunday and made the defensive play calls and finished with seven tackles.