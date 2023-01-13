Report: Jerod Mayo turns down Browns’ request for interview

11
Jordy McElroy
·1 min read

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has reportedly turned down the Cleveland Browns’ request to interview for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

The news follows the announcement made by the Patriots on Thursday that they are seeking a long-term deal with Mayo.

There has been speculation as to what that role could be with the Patriots, but the expectations are that he’ll be promoted in some way within the organization. The Carolina Panthers have also requested to interview him for their vacant head coaching job.

Mayo hasn’t shied away from his desire of pursuing a head coaching job in the NFL. So it’s hard to believe he’d pass up on that opportunity if it’s on the table, unless he’s received some assurances from the Patriots that he’d replace coach Bill Belichick at some point.

One thing is certain: The Patriots are doing everything they can to keep Mayo from leaving for another assistant coaching position.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

