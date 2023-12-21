Report: Jermell Charlo arrested in Texas, charged with misdemeanor assault to a family member

Jermell Charlo most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas in September. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo was arrested Saturday outside of Houston and charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member, officials confirmed to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger on Wednesday.

Specifics about the incident are not yet known, though Charlo’s wife filed for both a temporary restraining order and a divorce Tuesday, per the report. Charlo was released Monday from the Fort Bend County Jail — which sits just southwest of Houston — after posting bond.

This marks at least the second domestic violence incident that the 33-year-old has been involved in. He was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence in 2018 after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend, though he was acquitted of that charge a year later.

Charlo holds a 35-2-1 overall record with 19 knockouts. He moved up to 168 pounds earlier this fall to take on Canelo Alvarez. He was dropped in the seventh round of that bout and fell via unanimous decision. Charlo was attempting to claim Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight titles in that fight in Las Vegas.

Charlo, who fights under Premier Boxing Champions, does not currently have a fight scheduled. His twin brother, Jermall Charlo, is the current WBC middleweight champion and holds a 33-0 record after beating Jose Benavidez in November.

