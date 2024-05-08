Report: Jermall Charlo arrested for DWI after crashing car

Jermall Charlo reportedly continues to have out-of-the-ring problems.

The 160-pound titleholder was arrested and charged with drunken driving after the Lamborghini he was driving collided with another car Tuesday evening in the Houston area, TMZ is reporting.

Charlo and the driver of the other car argued at the site of the crash, after which the boxer drove away, according to a Pearland Police Department spokesperson.

Officers tried to pull Charlo over but he ignored the sirens until they boxed him in at a red light about a mile from the collision site, the spokesperson said.

Charlo was then arrested. And sobriety tests at the police station indicated his blood alcohol content was above .15. He was booked for DWI, fleeing a police officer and leaving the scene of a crash in which more than $200 damage was caused.

The fighter’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, told TMZ that drugs were not involved.

“Jermall has been in training. He has not been using any type of drugs,” he said.

Shaffer added that he was told no one was injured in the crash.

Charlo was arrested this past December for allegedly assaulting a family member. ESPN reported that his wife, Chyane Westbrook, filed for a restraining order and a divorce.

He also was accused of assault in 2022, relating to an incident the previous year, but charges were dropped.

Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) hasn’t fought since he defeated Jose Benavidez Jr. by a one-sided decision in November. He was believed to be the leading candidate to face Canelo Alvarez last weekend but the matchup never materialized. He has no fight scheduled.

