Report: Jermaine Eluemunor re-signs with Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have been making a lot of big moves so far this offseason from adding Jimmie Garoppolo and Marcus Epps or trading away Darren Waller. However, one of the more underrated signings was of former Texas A&M offensive G/T Jermaine Eluemunor.

Coming out of college Eluemuor was an intriguing prospect with some position flex but was also seen as a project. The Ravens drafted him in the fifth round where he started two games at right guard and was named to the 2017 Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) NFL All-Rookie Team. It appeared like he could eventually work into a more regular rotation but was traded to the New England Patriots in 2019.

He started four games in 2020 with the Patriots before suffering an injury. He bounced between teams before landing with the Las Vegas Raiders and started all 17 games last season. That led to the team re-signing him for the 2023 season.

Eluemunor has been pretty local on social media about and even confirming who was the real source of the news.

Kolton and I will be the best Tackle Duo not only in the AFC West but the NFL this upcoming season. I’ll show y’all consistency. — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 17, 2023

This is the first time in my career I’ve been with a team for longer then 2 years. Its crazy to think about honestly, It’s the little things like that which I’m so grateful for. 🏴‍☠️ — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 18, 2023

Signed my contract on my phone sitting at an airport bar with my fiancé drinking a Frozen Margarita #Goals — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 18, 2023

Per ME smh not going to give me any credit https://t.co/ttdNPUHlZI — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 19, 2023

