Jeremy Hill to visit Patriots on Friday

Former Bengals running back Jeremy Hill is meeting with the Patriots on Friday. Our Tom E. Curran confirms the original report from ESPN's Field Yates.

Source: former Bengals RB Jeremy Hill is visiting the Patriots tomorrow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2018

Hill played in seven games with Cincinnati in 2017, rushing 37 times for a total of 116 yards. The 25-year-old did have a standout rookie campaign in 2014, racking up 1,124 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Other free agents with scheduled visits in New England include defensive end Adrian Clayborn and tight end Eric Ebron.

