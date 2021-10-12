The Bears will be without one of their defensive depth pieces for the rest of the year.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday’s victory over the Raiders and is out for the rest of the season.

Attaochu signed with Chicago in the offseaosn after spending the previous two seasons with the Broncos. He had recorded a pair of tackles and a QB hit for Chicago while playing 40 percent of the defensive snaps and 22 percent of special teams snaps.

Attaochu entered the league as a Chargers second-round pick in 2014. He spent four seasons with the franchise before heading to the Jets in 2018.

In 79 games with 23 starts, Attaochu has recorded 20.5 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, and 43 quarterback hits.

Report: Jeremiah Attaochu out for the season with torn pectoral originally appeared on Pro Football Talk