Report: Jeffrey Lurie wants Eagles to support Jalen Hurts, not create a QB competition

The Eagles have not declared Jalen Hurts their starting quarterback for 2021, but team owner Jeffrey Lurie is reportedly putting out word that he wants Hurts to have the job.

Lurie has instructed the team’s decision-makers to prioritize making Hurts successful in 2021, as opposed to creating a quarterback competition, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Mortensen also said that new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni “understands that what the owner wants, the owner gets.”

Last month, Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles were likely to bring in competition for Hurts. But it sure sounds like anyone the Eagles bring in will be there to back Hurts up, not to compete with him for the starting job.

Carson Wentz will officially be traded to the Colts next week, and that will mean the baton is passed to Hurts. The Eagles might not be ready to announce Hurts as their Week One starter just yet, but it’s hard to believe he won’t be.

