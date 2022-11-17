The Titans will have one of their key players back on the field Thursday night.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is expected to play against the Packers, according to a report from NFL Media.

Simmons missed the Week 10 victory over the Broncos with an ankle injury.

He was listed as questionable for Thursday after being a non-participant on Tennessee’s Monday and Wednesday injury reports. But Simmons was limited on Tuesday’s report.

In eight games this season, Simmons has 5.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

Report: Jeffery Simmons is expected to play vs. Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk