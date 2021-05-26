A Tuesday report revealed 49ers running back Jeff Wilson recently underwent surgery for a torn meniscus that will keep him out 4-6 months. But it did not indicate where the injury occurred.

General Manager John Lynch filled in the blanks Wednesday.

Wilson’s injury occurred after practice last Thursday at the team facility. That means Wilson will see his fully guaranteed $2.050 million unlike former Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James, who tore his Achilles away from the team facility and thus lost the $10.58 million he was due.

Wilson underwent surgery last Friday for a “substantial” tear, which required a repair rather than a trim. The 49ers expect Wilson to start the season on the physically unable to perform list, which will keep him out at least the first six weeks.

“We’re excited about Jeff and his prospects for this season. With the timeline that we’ve been given, it looks like a PUP situation,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

Wilson led the team in rushing last season with 600 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns.

“This is devastating for him,” Lynch said. “He was in the locker room, sitting down talking to teammates. He got up and felt a pop in his knee and kind of got stuck. . . . I don’t call it a freak injury. Freak circumstances.

“He was in great shape and was looking outstanding. It’s a speed bump for him. His mindset has already shifted to recovery.”

The 49ers still have five halfbacks, including Raheem Mostert, and two fullbacks. They drafted Ohio State’s Trey Sermon in the third round and Louisiana’s Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round and signed veteran Wayne Gallman on April 21.

Jeff Wilson tore his meniscus at the team facility last Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk