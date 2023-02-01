Report: Jeff Saturday unlikely to be front-runner as Colts head coach

As the search for a new head coach continues for the Indianapolis Colts, the one name that gets brought up more than others is interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

The Colts have interviewed or will conduct interviews with seven finalists that we know of so far. Saturday was the first candidate to get a second interview and while Peter King of NBC Sports reported he’s “absolutely in play” for the permanent role, it doesn’t appear that Saturday is a front-runner.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported that the prospect of hiring Saturday as the next head coach doesn’t seem as likely to happen as it does with the other candidates.

“Furthermore, based on recent conversations I’ve had with those familiar with the search, I don’t get the sense that Saturday remains a front-runner for the job, despite what some national reports have indicated. We know, with this franchise, that anything is possible — and owner Jim Irsay will make the final call — but at this point, a Saturday hire seems less likely.“

This certainly has been an interesting process for the Colts, who interviewed 13 candidates during the first round, all of which were held virtually. The second round of interviews have been held in person with several of them taking 11 hours, according to Keefer.

The Colts seem to be nearing the end of the search as the weekend approaches, but it’s best to stay fluid with the entire process. You can follow along for the latest updates with the head coach search via our tracker.

