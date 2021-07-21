Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah had a tough rookie year, with up-and-down play followed by a core muscle injury that prematurely ended his season after only nine games.

Okudah has said he’s “feeling great” after the surgery, which was initially thought to solely repair the one injured side.

But NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Okudah also had the other side of his core muscle repaired as a precautionary measure. According to Rapoport, Okudah had his non-injured side repaired because a player who tears one side will often tear the other.

In his nine games as a rookie, Okudah recorded 47 total tackles with a pair of passes defensed and an interception.

Detroit’s new coaching staff has shared high hopes for the young corner, who was selected at No. 3 overall last year. With his health, Okudah should have a much better chance to thrive in 2021.

Report: Jeff Okudah had core muscle surgery on both sides as a precaution originally appeared on Pro Football Talk