Report: Jeff Nixon joining Matt Rhule in move from Baylor to Panthers

It appears we can another member of the 2019 Baylor coaching staff to the group that Matt Rhule is putting together to assist him in his first season as the Panthers head coach.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports that the Panthers are hiring Jeff Nixon. Nixon was the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Baylor the last three years. He was the 49ers tight ends coach in 2016 and the Dolphins’ running backs coach from 2011-2015.

Thamel adds that a job title has not been determined for Nixon at this point.

The Panthers have also hired or reportedly hired Phil Snow, Mike Siravo, Frank Okam, Frisman Jackson and Evan Cooper. Snow has been officially announced as the team’s new defensive coordinator, but no other positions have been confirmed.