Texans tight end Jeff Driskel broke his collarbone while playing on special teams in the victory over the Jaguars on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Driskel, whom the Texans converted from quarterback this season, played 10 special teams snaps Sunday. He blocked for Tremon Smith on Smith’s 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Driskel entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the 49ers in 2016. He also has spent time with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos.

He started a game at quarterback for the Broncos last season, passing for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and has nine career starts.

Driskel, 28, has passed for 2,120 career yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 309 yards and three scores.

Report: Jeff Driskel broke collarbone while playing special teams Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk