Report: Jazz offered Rudy Gobert standard max extension, but he wants super-max

Dan Feldman
·2 min read

Jazz center Rudy Gobert is eligible for a super-max contract extension.

Yes, the same super-max extension worth more than $228 million that Giannis Antetokounmpo just signed.

Porter Larsen of ESPN 700:

I don’t know where the 28% comes from. On a standard extension, Gobert’s max starting salary is 120% of his 2020-21 salary. That comes out to about 29% of the projected 2021-22 salary cap. Is Utah offering him slightly less, or is this report slightly off?

A designated-player extension (sometimes called a super-max extension) must start at between 30% and 35% of the salary cap. It must last five seasons. The deadline for such an extension is Monday.

A standard extension carries carries far more flexibility.

Here are the key differences between the extension types:

Designated player

Regular

Max years

5

4

Min years

5

1

Max starting salary

$39,344,970

$33,030,337

Min starting salary

$33,724,260

$2,389,645*

Deadline

Monday

Aug. 1**

*This number is irrelevant.

**This deadline could shift as the NBA sets its schedule for the offseason and 2021-22 season. Generally, it’s the last day of the 2020-21 league year (which normally would be June 30).

Here’s how those differences translate over the life of an extension:

Year

Designated player min

Designated player max

Standard

max

2021-22

$33,724,260

$39,344,970

$33,030,337

2022-23

$31,026,319

$42,492,568

$35,672,764

2023-24

$28,328,378

$45,640,165

$38,315,191

2024-25

$25,630,438

$48,787,763

$40,957,618

2025-26

$22,932,497

$51,935,360

Total

$141,641,892

$228,200,826

$147,975,911

Average

$28,328,378

$45,640,165

$36,993,978

Generally, a designated-player extend allows the Jazz to pay Gobert more and extend him for five years rather than just four.

As high as I am on Gobert, an extension would begin in his age-29 season and there is a surplus of center talent around the league. The Jazz should want to keep him. He’s an excellent player.

But a standard max extension seems more than fair.

Report: Jazz offered Rudy Gobert standard max extension, but he wants super-max originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Latest Stories