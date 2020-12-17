Report: Jazz offered Rudy Gobert standard max extension, but he wants super-max
Jazz center Rudy Gobert is eligible for a super-max contract extension.
Yes, the same super-max extension worth more than $228 million that Giannis Antetokounmpo just signed.
Porter Larsen of ESPN 700:
So far:
– Rudy Gobert asked the Jazz to fulfill the supermax contract he is eligible for(35% of cap)
– Jazz responded with an offer of the normal max(28% of cap)
– Gobert's camp turned that offer down
– Two sides have 5 days to agree on an extension
I don’t know where the 28% comes from. On a standard extension, Gobert’s max starting salary is 120% of his 2020-21 salary. That comes out to about 29% of the projected 2021-22 salary cap. Is Utah offering him slightly less, or is this report slightly off?
A designated-player extension (sometimes called a super-max extension) must start at between 30% and 35% of the salary cap. It must last five seasons. The deadline for such an extension is Monday.
A standard extension carries carries far more flexibility.
Here are the key differences between the extension types:
Here’s how those differences translate over the life of an extension:
Generally, a designated-player extend allows the Jazz to pay Gobert more and extend him for five years rather than just four.
As high as I am on Gobert, an extension would begin in his age-29 season and there is a surplus of center talent around the league. The Jazz should want to keep him. He’s an excellent player.
But a standard max extension seems more than fair.
