Report: Jazz not trading Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neal to cut luxury tax

The Jazz achieved their main offseason objective by re-signing Mike Conley. They also used the full taxpayer mid-level exception on Rudy Gay.

That leaves Utah facing a nearly $39 million luxury-tax liability.

Bojan Bogdanovic ($18.7 million salary), Joe Ingles ($13,036,364), Royce O'Neale ($8.8 million) looked expendable. But Utah apparently isn’t unloading any of the three to save money.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The Jazz remain way over the luxury tax, but as of now do not plan to dump any of their mid-salaried rotation guys — Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale — for tax relief, sources said.

Utah already used a first-round pick to dump Derrick Favors. So, the Jazz are at least somewhat concerned about payroll.

But Bogdanovic, Ingles and O’Neale are far more important to the team’s success than Favors, who offered neither a stylistic alternative to Rudy Gobert nor enough production behind the star center. Utah did well to replace Favors with a combination of Gay as a small-ball option and bigger Hassan Whiteside on a minimum salary.

Conley, Donovan Mitchell, O’Neale, Bogdanovic, Gobert, Jordan Clarkson, Ingles, Gay and Whiteside form a strong rotation – albeit an expensive one.

But by spending so much, Jazz owner Ryan Smith is giving his team a better chance of winning.

