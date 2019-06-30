Report: Jazz could be team to poach Bojan Bogdanovic from Pacers

Bojan Bogdanovic is one of those free agents where, once he signs, casual fans will say, “Who got how much?” but people who watch and know the game will say “That’s a smart signing.”

The Jazz may be that smart team that lures free agent Bogdanovic away from the Pacers, according to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Reporting with @ShamsCharania: The Utah Jazz are emerging as a significant threat to sign Bojan Bogdanovic away from the Indiana Pacers, League Sources tell The Athletic….The Jazz could have a competitive offer on the table as soon as tomorrow, according to sources — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 30, 2019





Utah is being very aggressive this summer — and is going to be a real threat in the West next season.

The Jazz are using their cap space to absorb Mike Conley‘s contract in that trade, which means to afford Bogdanovic Utah would not pick up the option on Derrick Favors and his $16.9 million contract.

Adding Bogdanovic would lead to some smaller lineups but with a lot of shooting. The starters could be Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Bogdanovic (as a 6’8″ undersized stretch four), and Rudy Gobert. Offensively that lineup is going to get buckets, but it will put a lot more pressure on Gobert defensively without Favors (although Bogdanovic is a pretty good defender, the Pacers used him on LeBron James a couple of years ago in the playoffs). Gobert is the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, he may be the right guy to put pressure on.

Bogdanovic averaged 18 points a game for Indiana last season and shot 42.5 percent from three, and after Victor Oladipo went down he averaged 20.6 points per game. He is a big sharpshooter who can move the ball, put it on the floor a little, and is exactly the kind of player the Jazz have been looking for.

Indiana has been expected to keep him, and this getting out may mean the Pacers come back with a larger contract offer to retain him. Or, another team could swoop in, Bogdanovic has fans around the league.

Utah, however, seems to be the early frontrunner.