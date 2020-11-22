Report: Jayson Tatum signs max extension with Celtics

The Boston Celtics are locking up one of their young stars. The Celtics agreed to sign forward Jayson Tatum to a max extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The five-year, $195 million deal reportedly includes a player option in 2025, the fourth year of the extension. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also signed a similar deal on Sunday, marking significant options for two of the league’s young superstars. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the max value of their deals would set the record for the largest rookie extension in NBA history should Tatum or Mitchell hit their All-NBA escalators.

Jayson Tatum rookie max extension



Contract vs. the max he could earn



21/22 $28.1 ➡️$33.7

22/23 $30.4 ➡️$36.4

23/24 $32.6 ➡️$39.1

24/25 $34.8 ➡️$41.8

25/26 $37.1 ➡️$44.5



Total $163 ➡️$195.6 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 22, 2020

Tatum, 22, showed plenty of promise in his first two seasons, but emerged as a star during the 2019-20 season. Tatum — who the team selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft — averaged 23.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while leading the Celtics to a 48-24 record last season. That performance earned Tatum his first NBA All-Star appearance. Tatum was also voted to the All-NBA Third Team.

Jayson Tatum signed a max extension with the Boston Celtics on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Celtics remain a title contender with Jayson Tatum

With Tatum locked up for the foreseeable future, the Celtics should remain a major threat in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics still have Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker, giving the team a solid core for at least another year.

With that core, the Celtics finished third in the Eastern Conference — behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors — during the 2019-20 season. The Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals in six games.

If Tatum can continue to build on his excellent season, the Celtics could overtake both teams to become the premier contender in the East.

