Report: Jaylon Smith agrees to terms with Saints

The Saints met with a former Cowboys linebacker earlier this week, and when they couldn't come to a contract agreement with Anthony Barr, New Orleans turned to a different former Cowboys linebacker. The Saints worked out Jaylon Smith on Thursday, and Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports that the team has agreed to terms with Smith.

Smith, 28, worked out for the Raiders earlier this month but left with a deal.

Smith played 13 games with 11 starts with the Giants last season and totaled 88 tackles.

The Cowboys made Smith a second-round pick in 2017, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Smith made 498 tackles, two interceptions, six forced fumbles and 20 passes defensed in 68 games with the Cowboys over five seasons. The Cowboys waived him during the 2021 season, and he spent time with the Packers that year before joining the Giants.