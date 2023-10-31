Report: Jaylon Johnson will remain with Bears

The Bears gave cornerback Jaylon Johnson permission to seek a trade Monday.

After a day of exploration by Johnson's agent, Chris Ellison, Johnson is expected to remain in Chicago, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Johnson, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Bears made him a second-round pick in 2020, and he has appeared in 45 career games with Chicago, totaling 143 tackles and three interceptions.

Johnson told 670 The Score last week that contract negotiations with the Bears were "starting to ramp up."

So, Johnson could stay in Chicago beyond this season, but barring a last-minute deal — literally with the trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET — Johnson for certain will remain with the Bears the rest of 2023.