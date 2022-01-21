REPORT: Jaylen Moody set to remove name from transfer portal, return to Alabama

After Alabama’s defeat in the national championship game, several players decided to enter their names into the NCAA transfer portal. One of those young men was linebacker Jaylen Moody.

It is now being reported that Moody will remove his name from the transfer portal and return to Alabama.

Moody came to Tuscaloosa as a part of the 2018 recruiting class and immediately begin to see action as a true freshman on special teams and as a reserve inside linebacker for the Alabama defense. Moody’s return would be huge for Nick Saban, Pete Golding, and the rest of the Alabama defense.

2022 will be Moody’s fifth season with the Crimson Tide and he would be providing obvious experience and quality depth at the inside linebacker position. With Christian Harris opting to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft, the inside linebacker position opposite of Henry To’oTo’o will be open for competition.

Moody is definitely a player to keep your eye on this spring in Tuscaloosa.

