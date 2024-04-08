Report: Jayden Daniels ‘well-regarded’ by Giants organization

The New York Giants could be in a position to find a new quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.

They hold the sixth overall selection in a draft that could see one of the top four quarterback prospects (Caleb Williams of USC, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels of LSU, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy) fall into their lap.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes that Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll favor Daniels over the others.

When it comes to this year’s quarterbacks, Daniels is a name to keep an eye on, if he’s not among the top two picks with Williams. He is a player who is well-regarded within the organization and that multiple sources with connections to Schoen and Daboll believe would be an ideal fit in their offense. There is also interest in McCarthy, especially if he is available at No. 6.

Raanan outlines the two schools of thought running through 1925 Giants Drive. The first one is that they need to get a young quarterback to build around as Daniel Jones is becoming too injury-prone.

The second is that the team isn’t good enough to support a young quarterback right now and should concentrate on building around Jones and/or his successor.

“Do you want the heir apparent to Daniel or do you want to help Daniel? That’s what it boils down to,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said recently.

The odds of Daniels falling to No. 6 are getting slimmer by the day as the first three teams selecting in the draft (Chicago, Washington, and New England) have all ditched their starters from last season.

The fourth and fifth selections are held by Arizona and the L.A. Chargers, who have made it clear they would be willing to trade back with a team seeking a quarterback, such as Minnesota and Denver.

