Report: Jaycee Horn to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury

It looks like the Panthers will have to go without cornerback Jaycee Horn for a while.

Horn injured his hamstring in the team's Week One loss to the Falcons and head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that Horn was still being evaluated by doctors. Reich isn't speaking to reporters on Tuesday, but a report indicates he'll be discussing plans to fill in for Horn once he is back at the podium.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Horn is set to miss multiple weeks because of the injury. Should Horn wind up on injured reserve, he'd have to miss at least four games. The Panthers host the Saints on Monday night in Week Two and then face the Seahawks, Vikings, and Lions.

C.J. Henderson replaced Horn against the Falcons. Donte Jackson, Troy Hill, and D'Shawn Jamison are the other corners on the 53-man roster.