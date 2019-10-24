Report: Jayce Tingler hired as Padres manager

The San Diego Padres have reportedly ended their managerial search. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Padres are hiring Jayce Tingler to lead the club.

Jayce Tingler has been hired as manager of the San Diego Padres, sources familiar with the decision tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 24, 2019

Tingler, 38, is currently the major league player development field coordinator for the Texas Rangers. He has ties to general manager AJ Preller, who was the assistant GM with the Rangers before the Padres hired him in 2014.

Tingler, a Missouri native, played baseball in college and was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2003 draft. He spent four years in the minors, reaching Double-A, before leaving his playing days behind starting his climb up the ranks in the Rangers organization. He’s managed in the Dominican summer league, worked in the Rangers minor league system, and spent time as assistant GM. Tingler is currently managing the Rangers’ Dominican winter league team.

Former Rangers manager Ron Washington was also in the running to replace Andy Green, who was fired by the Padres on Sept. 21 after four seasons.

