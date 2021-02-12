The Eagles announced Jay Valai as their assistant defensive backs coach Thursday. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reports that Valai is leaving Philadelphia after only a few days for the University of Alabama.

That means Valai will have had jobs with four teams in 2021.

He left Texas, where he spent last season as cornerbacks coach, after Tom Herman departed. The University of Houston announced him as cornerbacks coach there Jan. 20.

He left there soon after for the Eagles, with a report surfacing Feb. 3. Now, he’s on the move again.

Valai is a former All-Big Ten safety at Wisconsin.

He will replace Karl Scott, who left the Tide to become the Vikings’ new defensive backs coach.

Report: Jay Valai leaving Eagles after only a few days for Alabama originally appeared on Pro Football Talk