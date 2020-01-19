Report: Jay Gruden interviewing for Jaguars offensive coordinator job

Jay Gruden's absence from football might only last a few months.

The former Redskins head coach is reportedly interviewing for the Jacksonville Jaguars vacant offensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Jacksonville parted ways with John DeFlippo last Monday after just one season with the team.





#Jaguars will interview Jay Gruden for their vacant offensive coordinator job, sources says. Gruden recently told @RapSheet he's "itching to do something" and would "like to have an office to go to." Perhaps it'll be in Jacksonville. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2020

The few times Gruden has spoken since being fired by Washington in October, the former head coach has expressed a strong desire to get back into coaching. Gruden recently told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport he's been "itching to do something" and "would like an office to go to," according to Garafolo.

Interviewing for an offensive coordinator position is not unfamiliar territory for Gruden. He spent the past six years as the head coach in the nation's capital, but perhaps his most success in the NFL was when the 52-year-old was the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Behind the solid play of Andy Dalton and A.J. Green, the Gruden-led offense in Cincinnati resulted in three straight playoff appearances.

Should be be hired in Jacksonville, Gruden would have some promising pieces to work with. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew showed plenty of hope in the 12 games he started, and second-year wideout D.J. Chark enjoyed a breakout season in 2019. Additionally, running back Leonard Fournette finished with a career-high 1,152 rushing yards last season.

Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and former Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan have reportedly interviewed for the gig as well.

