Report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have wrist surgery, may still be ready for start of season

One of Seattle's key rookies suffered an injury during Saturday's preseason game against Dallas.

First-round receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will undergo wrist surgery in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Smith-Njigba broke a bone in his wrist while making a 48-yard catch in the second quarter of the contest.

Schefter notes that there is still a chance Smith-Njigba will be ready to play in the Seahawks' season opener against the Rams on Sept. 10. But the surgery will determine how much time the rookie receiver has to miss.

Smith-Njigba, the No. 20 overall pick in 2023, has made some impressive plays during the first two preseason games, catching six passes for 83 yards.

He’s one of two players Seattle drafted in the first round this year, the other being cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall.