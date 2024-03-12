Report: Javon Kinlaw agrees to terms with Jets

The Jets have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jets needed help at the position with Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods free agents.

Kinlaw, 26, played for Jets coach Robert Saleh in San Francisco.

He spent his first four seasons with the 49ers after they made him a first-round pick, but injuries limited him to 10 total games in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, Kinlaw played all 17 games, getting 476 defensive snaps. He totaled 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and three pass breakups.