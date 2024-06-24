Report: Jason Wright was a finalist to be next Packers president, CEO

The Packers announced earlier on Monday that Ed Policy will become their next chairman, president and CEO next summer with Mark Murphy's retirement.

While the team's release noted that the search committee looked into 90 candidates for the role, there has been some reporting on one of the prime contenders.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Commanders president Jason Wright was a finalist for the job.

Wright, 41, has been with the Commanders since 2020, helping lead the team through its ownership transition. Had he been hired, Wright would have been the first Black man in league history to effectively serve as a team owner.

As a player, Wright spent time with the 49ers, Falcons, Browns, and Cardinals after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2004.