Report: Jason Pierre-Paul will play Sunday

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is set to make his 2019 debut.

Pierre-Paul is being activated today and will play Sunday against the Titans, according to PewterReport.com.

It will be the first game for Pierre-Paul since suffering a neck injury in an automobile accident during the offseason. There were fears at the time that the injury could force him to miss the whole season, but he actually won’t even miss half the season.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said this week that Pierre-Paul is in great shape, and they can use him: Although the Bucs’ run defense has been excellent this year, their pass defense has struggled. Pierre-Paul’s presence as a pass rusher could make a big difference. Last year Pierre-Paul led the Buccaneers with 12.5 sacks.