Bucs shore up pass rush with reported Jason Pierre-Paul deal, franchise tag on Shaq Barrett

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on a two-year, $27 million deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The 31-year-old pass rusher will extend his stay in Tampa Bay after joining the Buccaneers in 2018 following a seven-season stint with the New York Giants.

Jason Pierre-Paul will rejoin the Bucs' pass rush alongside Shaq Barrett. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

JPP still productive after fireworks injury

After a Fourth of July fireworks explosion in 2015 mangled his right hand and threatened his career, Pierre-Paul has remained one of the league’s most productive pass rushers. He has tallied 21 sacks in 26 games since joining the Buccaneers two seasons ago.

The Bucs head into the official start of free agency on Wednesday having shored up the core of their pass rush, having reportedly placed the franchise tag on 2019 NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett earlier Monday.

