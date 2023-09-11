Report: Jason Peters will work out for Seahawks

Jason Peters said last month that he hoped to play this season. All it took was a Week 1 injury for him to get closer to getting that chance.

The Seahawks will work out the veteran offensive tackle after losing both tackles in Sunday's game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Seattle left tackle Charles Cross hurt his toe and right tackle Abe Lucas aggravated a pre-existing knee injury, and their availability for Week 2 is in question. Cross played 38 of 51 snaps and Lucas 35, with Stone Forsythe finishing the game at left tackle and Jake Curhan at right.

On Monday, coach Pete Carroll was asked about Peters' visit to team headquarters.

"He's not here yet," Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox13 Seattle.

Peters has played 19 seasons with the Bills, Eagles, Bears and Cowboys. He saw action in 10 games, with one start last season in Dallas.

He has nine Pro Bowls and twice has made All-Pro.