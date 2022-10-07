The Cowboys signed veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters when starting left tackle Tyron Smith required surgery to repair a torn hamstring. He played 35 offensive snaps in a left guard rotation the past two weeks.

But Peters injured his chest and could miss multiple games, Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com reports.

It is unknown when Peters was injured, but he was not on the practice report Wednesday or Thursday.

The Cowboys were hoping to play Peters more this week, but instead, Connor McGovern will return to playing the entire game. Matt Waletzko likely is active as the backup.

The Cowboys play Peters’ former team, the Eagles, next week after facing the Rams on Sunday.

Report: Jason Peters could miss multiple games with chest injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk