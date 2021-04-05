Report: Jason McCourty, Giants showing mutual interest

Jason McCourty’s days with the New England Patriots could be over soon.

The 33-year-old is testing the free agency market and is beginning to garner interest from teams around the league. McCourty and the New York Giants are showing mutual interest, according to The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. He also noted that the Giants “won’t be the only ones” interested in the cornerback.

Giants head coach Joe Judge left the Patriots in 2019, spending two seasons with McCourty.

McCourty’s played the past three seasons with the Patriots and has been the No. 2 corner behind Stephon Gilmore. His leadership has been present since he signed with the Patriots and his connection with his twin brother Devin McCourty made the transition much easier.

Gilmore’s status is still unclear for the 2021 season and J.C. Jackson has been placed on a second-round tender, so the team’s cornerback situation is far from clear at the moment. The rest of the secondary is shaping up nicely, but Belichick has some work to do with this crew over the offseason.

