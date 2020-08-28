Only a few hours after the Sixers returned from the NBA bubble in Walt Disney World, the news broke that head coach Brett Brown had been fired after seven years with the organization.

Now, general manager Elton Brand is tasked to find a replacement for the 2020-21 season - and noted that he will be leading the search.

One person who has expressed interest in the position is Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd, according to a report from Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Los Angeles #Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd wants the 76ers coaching job, according to multiple league sources. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) August 28, 2020

This was Kidd's first season as a Lakers assistant coach. He has five seasons of experience as a head coach with the Nets and Bucks dating back to 2013.

Through his five seasons as a head coach, he holds a 183-190 record in the regular season and 9-15 record the three times his team reached the playoffs.

Kidd is mostly known for his decorated career as a player - NBA Hall of Famer, champion with the Mavericks in 2011-12 and 10-time All-Star - just to name a few of his accolades.

He is also second all-time in NBA history in assists (12,091) and steals (2,684).

As a coach, he is infamously known for intentionally spilling soda on the court toward the end of a close game. The Nets coach in 2013 was fined for the event against the Lakers and his team still fell 96-94.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

Report: Jason Kidd eyeing up Sixers vacant head coach position originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia