Report: Jason Kelce told teammates he is retiring

Monday night's game was Jason Kelce's last.

Kelce told teammates in the locker room after the Eagles lost to the Buccaneers that he is going to retire, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 36-year-old Kelce declined to talk to reporters after the game, but he appeared emotional as he walked off the field, and he has mused about retiring before, so it's no surprise that he has decided to call it a career.

Kelce is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and if he has a change of heart and wants to play he could sign with the Eagles or anyone else, but it appears that he has decided he's done.

A six-time first-team All-Pro, Kelce will likely be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2029.