Report: Jason Garrett refuses to accept his fate even though Cowboys have repeatedly told him he's out

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly told Jason Garrett he’s out as the team’s head coach, but Garrett doesn’t plan on going quietly. Instead of accepting his fate, Garrett has insisted the Cowboys consider keeping him around, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

It’s reached a point where things have started to get sad.

.@JayGlazer reported on @NFLonFOX that Jason Garrett continues to lobby to be the Dallas Cowboys head coach.



Glazer added that things went so well with Mike McCarthy that he stayed an extra day in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/8XMMHtbA97 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 5, 2020

This is another bizarre turn in the soap opera that has become the Cowboys’ coaching search. Since the season ended, there have been multiple reports suggesting Garrett is out as the team’s head coach. Despite that, the Cowboys have not officially fired Garrett.

That has led to an awkward situation where Garrett has operated as though he’s going to be the team’s head coach next season. At least one player was confused about the situation after attending an exit meeting with Garrett, according to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson.

On top of that, the Cowboys have already started interviewing other coaches. The team has talked to Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy, and things went so well with McCarthy that the former Green Bay Packers head coach stayed in Dallas another day.

Garrett’s contract expires Jan. 14, meaning at least there’s an end in sight for Cowboys fans.

The team could put Garrett out of his misery by officially announcing his firing, of course, but then the Cowboys wouldn’t get the attention Jerry Jones desires.

