Jason Garrett was in the running for the Duke head coaching job last year and he’s reportedly a top candidate for another college opening this year.

Stewart Mandel of TheAthletic.com reports that Garrett is a finalist for the opening at Stanford. Their longtime head coach David Shaw stepped down last month.

Garrett went 85-67 as the head coach of the Cowboys from 2010 to 2019 and he was the offensive coordinator of the Giants from 2020 until he was fired during the 2021 season. He has not coached at the college level before. He is currently working for NBC Sports.

Mandel reports that Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is another finalist for the job.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman spoke with the school, but Mandel reports that he is no longer in the mix for the job. Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall are others who spoke to Stanford without moving on as a finalist.

Report: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford head coaching job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk