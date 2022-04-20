Report: Jarvis Landry may wait to pick Saints or Browns until after 2022 draft

From NFL Now: The #Saints are visiting with WR Jarvis Landry, who still has interest from the #Browns and would be a prime post-draft signing. pic.twitter.com/hK6DYGOWlI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

Jarvis Landy is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, but it doesn’t sound like a signing is imminent for the veteran free agent. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Landry is not in a hurry to sign anywhere, potentially waiting until after the 2022 NFL draft in order to find the best fit — though Rapoport adds that, “Landry is likely going to decide between the Saints or the Cleveland Browns.”

Cleveland cut Landry earlier this offseason after failing to reach an agreement on a reworked contract, and he’s now had the opportunity to test the market and see which options are out there. After visiting a few teams Landry didn’t find the top-dollar offers he coveted, so he fired his agent and hired a new one, and now he’s meeting with New Orleans while the Browns stand back and watch.

Frankly, this feels like the Saints are being used as a leverage play for Landry to get a better offer from Cleveland. He initially wanted to play with controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson, with reports linking him to the Atlanta Falcons when they appeared to be the favorites to acquire Watson. Instead, the Browns traded for Watson, and Landry could very well stay in the city he’s enjoyed playing for to continue his career.

Maybe the Saints are better motivated to sign Landry after this meeting than they were in visiting with his college teammate Tyrann Mathieu, given their greater need at receiver than safety. But it feels awful obvious that Landry wants to stay in Cleveland with his preferred passer and an offense he’s already mastered. Either way, it may take a few weeks before we’ll know if the Saints can pull off an upset and keep Landry in Louisiana.

