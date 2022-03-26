Report: Jarvis Landry expected BIG money in free agency before switching agents

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver depth chart has undergone some significant changes since this time last year. A year ago, hope was running rampant with Odell Beckham Jr. working to return from ACL surgery to rejoin Jarvis Landry and a Browns team that was fresh off a playoff appearance and postseason victory.

Instead, Beckham was released right after the NFL’s trading deadline while Landry had his worst season ever. Donovan Peoples-Jones failed to capitalize on the increased opportunities after having a breakout training camp.

Landry joined Beckham in free agency when Cleveland released him at the start of the league year. There were reports that the veteran receiver had reached out about joining Deshaun Watson in Atlanta had the quarterback chosen the Falcons. After Watson joined the Browns, another report came out that the team was pursuing Landry’s return to Cleveland.

This week, Landry fired his Klutch Sports agent and now comes a report as to one of the reasons why:

Free-agent receiver Jarvis Landry, cut earlier this month by the Browns, had yet to find a new team, one that satisfies his contractual expectations. Landry, we’re told, had hoped to get a contract in the range of $20 million per year.

The LSU product was set to make just under $15 million with the Browns this season before being released.

The highest-paid free agent receiver this offseason, Christian Kirk, got four years for $72 million, a contract many laughed at. Davante Adams (who was franchised tagged) and Tyreek Hill, were traded before signing huge deals ($28 and $30 million average respectively) this offseason.

Currently, only eight receivers currently have contracts that average $20 million or more including new Cleveland wideout Amari Cooper.

Either Landry had unrealistic expectations, was fed bad information by his agent or the reported number is highly inaccurate. If true, it can explain why the veteran receiver is still a free agent.