Report: Jarrett Stidham signs with Denver Broncos for two years, $10M

Report: Jarrett Stidham signs with Broncos for two years, $10M originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jarrett Stidham is on the move.

The former New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback reportedly is signing a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $10 million with $5 million guaranteed plus $4 million in additional incentives.

Stidham, 26, spent last year with the Raiders after being traded by the Patriots in May.

The Auburn alum was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round back in 2019, though he never started a game for New England. He was poised to compete for the starting job in 2020 after Tom Brady's departure, but Cam Newton quickly claimed the position after signing late in the offseason.

Last season with Josh McDaniels and the Raiders, Stidham started the final two games after Derek Carr was benched. He impressed in his first start against the vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense, completing 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 37-34 loss. In Week 18, he went 22 for 36 with one touchdown and one interception in a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Stidham joins another AFC West squad with a new coaching staff. Sean Payton is in charge of the Broncos after Russell Wilson's unsuccessful first season with Nathaniel Hackett.