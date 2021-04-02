Report: Jarran Reed wanted out of Seattle after being denied extension

From @gmfb, with the #Chiefs’ signing of Jarran Reed official, looking back at his decision to leave the #Seahawks, knowing full well he was about to walk away from millions. pic.twitter.com/27OTlZNCKl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 1, 2021

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed signed with the Kansas City Chiefs two days ago, five days after the Seattle Seahawks released him, and Mike Garafolo shed some light on the circumstances surrounding the veteran defensive tackle’s release on Good Morning Football.

Garafolo revealed that Reed became upset over the Seahawks denying him a long-term contract extension and was “not feeling the love” from the organization as a result. Reed was fully aware that he would have made millions more if he stayed in the Emerald City, but he decided he wanted out.

Reed’s one-year contract with Kansas City is worth $7 million including $5 million guaranteed.

