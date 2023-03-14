Free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Seahawks worth a maximum of $10.8 million, NFL Media reports.

It reunites Reed with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2016.

The Seahawks offered Reed a restructuring of his contract during the 2021 offseason, but he declined. After not being able to trade him, the Seahawks cut Reed.

He signed with the Chiefs for $3.5 million less than the Seahawks were offering in a restructure.

Reed spent one season in Kansas City and last season in Green Bay.

He now joins a defensive line in Seattle that also features Dre'Mont Jones and Al Woods.

Reed made 52 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and a forced fumble last season. In his five seasons in Seattle, he totaled 194 tackles, 22 sacks, 58 quarterbacks hits, three forced fumbles and six pass breakups.

Report: Jarran Reed reuniting with Seattle on two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk