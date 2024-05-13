Report: Jared Goff signs 4-year extension with Lions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jared Goff has signed a four-year contract extension to stay with the Detroit Lions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news Monday afternoon, reporting Goff’s new contract is a four-year deal worth $212 million and $170 million guaranteed.

According to ESPN, the $53 million average annual salary makes Goff the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, behind only Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who has an average annual salary of $55 million.

The signing is not a surprise. Both Lions management and Goff have said they wanted to come to an agreement to keep Jared in Detroit, with the Lions calling an extension a “high priority.”

Goff is one of several key players to get long-term deals signed this offseason. Both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell signed four-year extensions last month.

Lions strengthen their pass defense by drafting two cornerbacks

Goff was considered an after-thought in the Rams’ 2021 trade with the Lions that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round draft pick. But he has proven to be a capable leader for a Super Bowl contender, helping lead an offensive renaissance with Ben Johnson in the 2022-23 season and taking it to a new level last season.

After winning eight of their final 10 games in 2022-23, Goff led the Lions to a 12-5 season, the team’s first-ever NFC North Division Title and two playoff wins before falling to San Francisco in the NFC Conference championship game.

Goff started all 17 games for the Lions last year, racking up 4,575 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and a 67.3% completion rate, his career best.

Report: Lions re-sign safety suspended for violating NFL’s gambling policy

Goff was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Rams. By his second year in the league, he had established himself as a quality starter and helped lead the team to Super Bowl LIII in 2018, before falling to the New England Patriots 13-3.

Goff’s numbers dipped slightly over the next two seasons and he eventually fell out of favor with the front office in Los Angeles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.